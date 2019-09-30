All set for East African Safari Classic Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Organisers of the 2019 East African Safari Classic are on top gear as the event prepares to take off next month.

The nine-day competition, sponsored by Safaricom, will start from Mombasa before its spreads its wings across Kenya and Tanzania regions.

Raju Chaggar, the Clerk of the Course for the East African Safari Rally Classic Limited, expressed his hopes while talking to Nation Sport.

“Expectations are high for this year due to a number of factors. The introduction of a new team consisting of locals, who have the knowledge and experience in motorsports, and crucial to all this is the knowledge on the topography of the areas the rally will be visiting, which will reduce the chances of using areas prone to flooding,” said Chaggar.

Chaggar further added: “The team who has vast knowledge in organizing cross country events will add value to an iconic Kenyan event. Introduction of an all new road book, with added new features such as more descriptive notes, color codes to denote hazards, which will help competitors navigate the rally course with no uncertainty.” The rally, first ran in 2003, is now entering its 9th edition.

A host of regular foreign drivers, notably the return of past winner Stig Blomqvist, in a Porsche will be among the star drivers taking part in the World famous Classic Rally.

It will also be good to see Phillip Gache in a Mazda RX 7 and the husband and wife team of Renee and Juliette Brinkerhoff, in a Porsche 356, all the way from the USA.