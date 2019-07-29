All set for Top Fry Classic Rally in Nanyuki

By ABDUL SIDI

The Top Fry Classic Rally is scheduled to start on Wednesday morning from the Mount Kenya Safari Rally Club in Nanyuki.

The event, to be organized by the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club of Nakuru, has attracted 23 entries among them five foreign crews.

Lyn Tundo, one of the senior officials organising the Classic Event said: “The 2019 edition will run from July 30 to August 3 in and around the beautiful Laikipia areas. It will be a three day event, starting and finishing at the prestigious Mount Kenya Safari Club.’’

She added: “There will be approximately 600kms of competitive stages running through uniquely stunning expanses of Northern Kenya. The event will be flagged off by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.’’

The former winners of the event, Raaji Bharij and Rajay Sehmi are part of the list at the wheels of their Porsche 911. Ian Duncan, two-time winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally, is also among the star-studded entry list. Duncan, who will be navigated by Anthony Nielson, will be driving a Rover V8.

Geoff Bell is among the three crews from South Africa that include Lola Verlaque and Edward Verlaque in a VW Golf Mk1 and Megan Verlaque also in a similar car. Oman is represented by former Kenyan rally driver, Joey Ghose in a Ford Escort Mk1 as well. Tanzanians Jayant Shah and Arshad Khan will be in a 3000cc Porsche.

The drivers will be tackling three competitive stages per day at an average of 250kms per day. The final day will have just one long competitive stage of 100kms.

Four times Kenya National Rally champion Carl Tundo, who is fresh from a runner up spot in the KCB Safari Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo102 a fortnight ago, has an insatiable hunger for glory but in a different car, a Triumph TR7.

“We are serious and determined to give a good shot. I will target top positions or even win it,” said Tundo, who will be co-driven by Tim Jessop.

Kabras Team has entered three drivers led by Safari Rally Champion Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni, Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe and his brother Tejveer Rai/Gavin Laurence driving 30000cc Porsche 911.