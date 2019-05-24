alexa Austria reveal plans for Niki Lauda's burial - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

Austria reveal plans for Niki Lauda's burial

Friday May 24 2019

In this file photo taken on February 1, 2015 Austrian former Formula One driver Niki Lauda looks on during the first day of the Formula One pre-season tests at Jerez racetrack in Jerez. Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies: family tells media on May 21, 2019. PHOTO | JORGE GUERRERO |

In this file photo taken on February 1, 2015 Austrian former Formula One driver Niki Lauda looks on during the first day of the Formula One pre-season tests at Jerez racetrack in Jerez. Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies: family tells media on May 21, 2019. PHOTO | JORGE GUERRERO |  AFP

In Summary

  • A mass will also be held.
  • Lauda died on Monday at the age of 70.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

VIENNA

Austria will mourn Formula One legend Niki Lauda with his body laid out in Vienna's Roman Catholic cathedral in a public homage next Wednesday.

The three-time world championship winner's body will be laid out in the Stephansdom cathedral offering the public the chance to pay their last respects to a national hero, a family spokeswoman said Thursday.

A mass will also be held. The funeral will be only for close family, she added.

Lauda died on Monday at the age of 70.

Advertisement