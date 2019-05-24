Austria reveal plans for Niki Lauda's burial
VIENNA
Austria will mourn Formula One legend Niki Lauda with his body laid out in Vienna's Roman Catholic cathedral in a public homage next Wednesday.
The three-time world championship winner's body will be laid out in the Stephansdom cathedral offering the public the chance to pay their last respects to a national hero, a family spokeswoman said Thursday.
A mass will also be held. The funeral will be only for close family, she added.
Lauda died on Monday at the age of 70.