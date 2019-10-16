Baldev Chager chasing third Guru Nanak Rally crown

By ABDUL SIDI

Baldev Chager will be looking for his third Guru Nanaka Rally win this weekend as he closes in on a fourth Kenya National Rally Championship crown.

Chager leads the championship standings with 123 points with three more rounds of the series remaining.

He is followed a distant second by Carl Tundo on 96 points, Manvir Baryan (91), Tejveer Rai (63) and Ian Duncan (38).

The KCB Guru Nanak Rally is the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship that is also sponsored by the giant bank, and will begin with the official reconnaissance of the route on Saturday morning followed by scrutineering of the rally cars late in the day.

The racing will be flagged off on Sunday morning from the Simba Union Club on Forest Road, Nairobi.

Chager won the KNRC in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

GURU NANAK ENTRY LIST:

1. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

2. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

3. Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Skoda Fabia)

4. Onkar Rai/Dawe Gareth (VW Polo)

5. Tejveer Rai/Gavin Laurence (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10),

6. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

7. Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer)

8. Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan pick up)

9. Karan Patel/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

10. Amar Haq/Victor Okundi ((Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

11. Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

12. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

13. Sohanjeet Puee/Adnan Din (Subaru Impreza N10)

14. Mahesh Halai/Katan Halai (Subaru Impreza)

15. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

16. Edward Maina/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza)

17. Steve Mwangi/Denis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

18. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Subatu Impreza)

19. Manmeet Puee/Gurvee Pandhal (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

20. Rajay Sehmi/Tej Sehmi (Porsche 911)

21. Geoff Mayes/Suzanna Zwager (Land Rover)

22. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Toyota Sprinter)

23. Ramesh Vishram/Jaspal Matharu (Ford Escort MK2)

24. McRae Kimathi/Evans Mwanda (Subaru Impreza)

25. Albert Kigen/Wangui Mungai (VW Golf)