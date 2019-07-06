Chager maintains lead in Safari Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni won the 22km SS 3 Soysambu stage after averaging 75.3kph to open a 7.5 seconds lead over Africa Rally champion Manvir Baryan and Drew Strurrock in a Skoda Favia R5 as WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally shifted to the floor of the Rift Valley on Saturday.

Onka Rai and Gareth Dawe, in another Skoda, posted a similar time. Zambian couple Leroy and Urshula Gomes, in a Ford Fiesta R5, were 31.3 seconds behind the leaders. Former Safari Rally champion Ian Duncan, navigated by Anthony Nielsen in a Mitsubishi EVO X, was fourth 20 seconds adrift.

Super Special Stage winner Carl "Flash" Tundo and Tim Jessop in another Mitsubishi were 10th.

Meanwhile, thousands of spectators started streaming into Soysambu and Elementaita spectator stages in a fun-filled day. “I wanted to come with my family but I couldn’t afford it,” Kakuru Osman from Uganda said.