  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

Baldev Chager takes lead in 2019 Safari Rally

Saturday July 6 2019

Baldev Chager in action on Day One of the 2019 Safari Rally at Kasarani area on July 5, 2019. Chager has taken the overall lead with Onka Rai chasing him after setting the fastest time through Special Section 4. PHOTO | ANWAR SIDI |

Baldev Chager in action on Day One of the 2019 Safari Rally at Kasarani area on July 5, 2019. Chager has taken the overall lead with Onka Rai chasing him after setting the fastest time through Special Section 4. PHOTO | ANWAR SIDI |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Rai was third fastest in another Skoda Fabia while Zambian Leroy Gomes was the fastest foreign driver in the fourth place driving a Ford Fiesta.
  • The Mitsubishi Lancer of the Ugandan drivers Ronald Ssebaguzi and Ssenyange stopped in SS3 with a flat battery.
Advertisement
 
ABDUL SIDI
By ABDUL SIDI
More by this Author

Baldev Chager has taken the overall lead with Onka Rai chasing him after setting the fastest time through Special Section 4 of the 2019 on Saturday morning.

Rai, driving a Skoda Fabia, was followed by overnight leader Carl Tundo in a Mitsubishi Lancer while a similar car of Chager was placed third in the stage.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Chager scored the fastest time on the opening stage of Day Two to take the overall lead.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 was fastest by over seven seconds against the second-placed Skoda Fabia of Manvir Baryan, the reigning African Rally champion.

Rai was third fastest in another Skoda Fabia while Zambian Leroy Gomes was the fastest foreign driver in the fourth place driving a Ford Fiesta.

The Mitsubishi Lancer of the Ugandan drivers Ronald Ssebaguzi and Ssenyange stopped in SS3 with a flat battery.

Also Read

Advertisement