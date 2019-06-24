Baryan to lead 51 crews in race

By ABDUL SIDI

The stage is set for 2019 Safari Rally which will be held as International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Rally Championship candidate event.

As at Thursday’s deadline for registration, some 51 contestants had enlisted to compete in the event, which will be held in a fortnight.

Phineas Kimathi, the Chairman of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally Project, is optimistic the competition will go as planned.

“I am very happy to say plans are complete and we are ready. My team is currently occupied with ensuring everything is in place as we get nearer to the event on July 5,’’ Kimathi told Nation Sport.

“The FIA officials have also been here to help training local marshals on matters concerning safety of both the competitors and fans. We are expecting (FIA official and 1983 WRC Safari Rally champion) Michelle Mouton and his team back here again on the July 2 for the final touches. So important is safety of drivers and spectators that the FIA will send Mouton as the safety delegate and she will drive through the entire route at the beginning of every competitive stage.’’

Kimathi said the Government has been supportive of their work that has been going on for the last months. He said he was confident FIA will look positively at all that is been done to achieve full World Rally Championship status for the coming season. Kenya last held WRC status in 2002.

Chief safety officer Norris Ongalo said safety is key in Kenya’s road map back to the high profile FIA World Rally Championship and they expect to police the roads using volunteer marshals and members of the disciplined forces.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan who also the defending champion in Africa Rally Championships, leads the African standings after his latest victory in the Zambian Rally in a Skoda Fabia car. Baryan is seeded first in the list of 51 cars for the Safari Rally.

Safari Rally entries so far: