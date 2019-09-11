Why Battle for KNRC honours is as good as over

By ABDUL SIDI

With just three more rounds remaining in the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), the race for the overall title looks done and dusted.

In the minds of many rally enthusiasts, with a further 75 points remaining from the last three KNRC rounds, the championship battle looks far from over. But it is the opposite.

Manvir Baryan, who has taken a rest away from the 2019 African Rally Championship after securing the continental title for the third year running with victory in the recent Uganda Rally, is lying third in the overall standings of the 2019 KNRC table.

But Baryan, the African Champion says it will be difficult to add the KNRC title to the ARC crown though three more rounds are remaining.

“Though there are 75 points remaining, the chances of overhauling the leader will be tight. I will not give up till the last hurdle but I know it is going to be a tough battle,’’ said Baryan, when chatting with Nation Sport.

Baryan is 39 points adrift of Baldev Chager, while Carl Tundo is 27 points behind the leader.

Chager maintained his lead at the top of the overall standings of the current series despite finishing second in Nanyuki.

Issa Amwari and Job Njiru, who have maintained a steady drive, finishing fifth in Nanyuki, lead the Division Two Category with 107 points.

Previous leaders, Minesh Rathod and Shameer Yusuf, failed to score points in Nanyuki.

