Why Battle for KNRC honours is as good as over
Wednesday September 11 2019
With just three more rounds remaining in the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), the race for the overall title looks done and dusted.
In the minds of many rally enthusiasts, with a further 75 points remaining from the last three KNRC rounds, the championship battle looks far from over. But it is the opposite.
Manvir Baryan, who has taken a rest away from the 2019 African Rally Championship after securing the continental title for the third year running with victory in the recent Uganda Rally, is lying third in the overall standings of the 2019 KNRC table.
But Baryan, the African Champion says it will be difficult to add the KNRC title to the ARC crown though three more rounds are remaining.
“Though there are 75 points remaining, the chances of overhauling the leader will be tight. I will not give up till the last hurdle but I know it is going to be a tough battle,’’ said Baryan, when chatting with Nation Sport.
Baryan is 39 points adrift of Baldev Chager, while Carl Tundo is 27 points behind the leader.
Chager maintained his lead at the top of the overall standings of the current series despite finishing second in Nanyuki.
Issa Amwari and Job Njiru, who have maintained a steady drive, finishing fifth in Nanyuki, lead the Division Two Category with 107 points.
Previous leaders, Minesh Rathod and Shameer Yusuf, failed to score points in Nanyuki.
National Rally standings
Overall selected KNRC standings after the Nanyuki Rally:
Overall Drivers: 1. Baldev Chager 123, 2. Carl Tundo 96, 3. Manvir Baryan 91, 4. Tejveer Rai 63, 5. Ian Duncan 38;
Navigators: 1. Ravi Soni 123, 2. Tim Jessop 96, 3. Drew Sturrock 91;
Division One Drivers: 1. Karan Patel 97, 2. Amar Haq 79, 3. Sohanjeet Puee 78, 4. Mahesh Halai 63, 5. Nikhil Sachania 44.
Division One Navigators: 1. James Mwangi 87, 2. Victor Okundi 79, 3. Adnan Din 78, 4. Ketan Halai 63, 5. D. Patel 44;
Division Two: 1. Issa Amwari 107, 2. Minesh Rathod 63, 3. Daren Miranda 48, 4. Evans Kavisi 42, 5. Ken Nteere 27;
Division Two Navigators: 1. Shameer Yusuf 63, 2. Job Njiru 82, 3. Wayne Fernandes 48, 4. Absolom Aswani 42;
Division Three Drivers: 1. Geoff Mayers 57, 2. Hussein Malik 38, 3. McRae Kimathi 27, 4. Arjun Pattni 25, 5. David Kioni 23;
Division Three Navigators: 1. Suzanne Zwager 57, 2. Linet Ayuko 38, 3. Evans Mwenda 27;
F2 Driver: Daren Miranda 50. Navigator: Wayne Fernandes 50;
Classic Class Drivers: 1. Jonathan Somen 62, 2. Ramesh Vishram 21, 3. A. Khan 18;
Classic Class Navigators: 1. Richard Heckle 63, 2. Riyaz Ismail 21, 3. Arshad Kahn 18;
Group N Drivers: 1. Amar Haq 88, 2. Jasmeet Chana 70, 3. Mahesh Halai 57, 4. Ian Duncan 38, 5. Eric Bengi 25;
Group N Navigators: 1. Victor Okundi 88, 2. Ravi Chana 70, 3. Ketan Halai 57, 4. Anthony Nielsen 38, 5. Tuta Mionki 25;
Group S Drivers: Sohanjeet Puee 102, 2. Karan Patel 59, 3. John Nganga 32, 4. Evans Kavisi 39, 5. David Kioni 23;
Group S Navigators: 1. Adnan Di 102, 2. James Mwangi 74, 3. Absolom Aswani 39;
SPV Class Drivers: 1. Nikhil Sachania 59, 2. Geoff Mayers 50, 3. Aakif Virani 27.
SPC Class Navigators: 1. Deep Patel 59, 2. Suzanna Zwager 59, 3. Azhar Bhatti 27.