Big field lines up for the season's first autocross race

The first round of the 2020 KCB Autocross Championship will take place on Sunday at the Jamhuri Park in Nairobi.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) event has attracted 30 drivers who have already signed up for the opening round of the series.

KMSC Chairman Jim Kahumbura said there will be stiff competition as the drivers fight for 2020 championship points.

“We are looking forward to a great KCB Autocross season this year, the entries are remarkable and as usual we will have a superb outing,” Kahumbura said.

The biggest battle pits Rehan Shah and Sahib Omar in the 4WD turbo.

Both are wary of the challenge they can pose to each other ahead of the weekend outing.

Rehan will be plotting to wrestle his crown from last year’s winner Sahib Omar, having won the 2017 and 2018 Series.

“I will be out to get what belongs to me, the start is very crucial and I will go for a win,” Shah said.

Sahib Omar believes that with hard work and determination, all is possible.

“Rehan is a tough driver and the spirit of competition has seen the sport thrive. Winning is key on Sunday (today),’’ Omar said.

Other drivers expected to shine in the championship include Lovejyot Singh, Albert Kigen and Shaz Izmail.

Among the chief guests at the event will be the KCB Kenya Regional Sales Manager Nairobi Central Region Jorim Onyango.

The itinerary indicates that signing in and scrutineering will be done at 7:30am, followed by drivers’ briefing at 8:30am before the official practice heats starting at 9:30am.

Drivers will then compete in four heats ahead of a colourful prize-giving ceremony at the same venue.

There will be no entry fees for the entire rounds of the KCB Autocross events this year.