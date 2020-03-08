Birthday boy Chager wins Nyahururu Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Baldev Chager, navigated by Ravi Soni, celebrated his birthday in style by clinching the 2020 KCB Nyahururu Rally under the wheels of his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 Sunday.

Chager, who turned 45, is the defending Kenya National Rally Drivers Champion.

He finished second in the Guru Nanak Rally, the first round of the national series.

The impressive Chager was fastest on all the five competitive stages of the rally.

Tajveer Rai and Gavin Laurence scored their best career result with a second placed finish in a Volkswagen Polo.

Third was Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

The sole Ford Fiesta of Karan Patel and James Mwangi finished fourth place followed by Eric Bengi and Peter Mutuma in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Former winners of the Nakuru Rally, Ian Duncan and Onkar Rai were both forced to abandon the rally with mechanical issues.

Duncan’s Nissan Patrol suffered a broken super charger belt, while Rai’s new Volkswagen Polo was reported to have suffered a broken suspension.

"I don't know why it breaks this super charger belt but unfortunately we were forced out of the rally," Duncan told Nation Sport.

Issa Amwari and Job Njiru also retired after his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 suffered a broken driveshaft in the first stage of the rally.

Daren Miranda and Wayne Fernandes survived a minor accident to finish in the 10th position behind the wheels of their Subaru Impreza.

Only 10 out of the 12 cars finished the latest round of the KNRC series.

The first round attracted 23 cars illustrating how expensive it has become to participate in the series.

