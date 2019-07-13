  1. Home
Bottas of Mercedes grabs British Grand Prix pole

Saturday July 13 2019

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas drives during the third practice session at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 13, 2019 ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |  AFP

In Summary

  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third fastest, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the last race in Austria a fortnight ago.
  • Four-time world champion Sebastien Vettel starts from sixth in the second Ferrari.
AFP
By AFP
SILVERSTONE, UK

Valtteri Bottas will start the British Grand Prix from pole position after edging his Mercedes teammate and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton by 0.006 seconds in qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third fastest, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the last race in Austria a fortnight ago.

Four-time world champion Sebastien Vettel starts from sixth in the second Ferrari.

