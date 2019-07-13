Bottas of Mercedes grabs British Grand Prix pole
Saturday July 13 2019
SILVERSTONE, UK
Valtteri Bottas will start the British Grand Prix from pole position after edging his Mercedes teammate and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton by 0.006 seconds in qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third fastest, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the last race in Austria a fortnight ago.
Four-time world champion Sebastien Vettel starts from sixth in the second Ferrari.