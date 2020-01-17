alexa Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time - Daily Nation
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time

Friday January 17 2020

Mini's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drinks at the end of the special stage during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, on January 16, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
QIDDIYA, SAUDI ARABIA

Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on Friday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old led from the third stage and crossed the finish line 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz's lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday but fell back after navigation blunders.

Stephane Peterhansel was third at 9 min 58 sec behind in his Mini. Both the Frenchman and Sainz won four stages each in the marathon 12-day, 7,800-kilometre (4,800-mile) race.

This year's Dakar Rally was controversially staged in Saudi Arabia, a decision which has sparked an angry reaction from critics of the country's human rights record.

