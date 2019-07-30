Chager leads 23 crews to contest of speed in Nanyuki

By ABDUL SIDI

Twenty-three cars have entered the 2019 Top Fry Classic Rally, which revs off on Wednesday morning in Nanyuki.

Baldev Chager, fresh from winning his third Safari Rally title with Ravi Soni, are seeded first in a Porsche 911 car. Chager’s driving style will also change from a Four-Wheel Drive Mitsubishi Lancer car to a Two-Wheel Drive rear wheel car, the Porsche 911.

Kabras Team has entered four crews led by Safari Rally champions Chager/ Soni, Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop, Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe and his brother Tejveer Rai/Gavin Laurence driving Porsche 911 car with engine capacity of 30,000 cubic centimetres.

The first car will leave the Mount Kenya Safari Rally Club at 7am.

There will be approximately 600 kilometres of competitive stages running through uniquely stunning expanses of land in northern Kenya.

The competition will be flagged off by the Laikipia County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

The drivers will tackle three competitive stages on each day of the competition at an average of 250 kilometres per day.

The final day of the three-day event, will have one long competitive stage stretching some 100 kilometres.

Former winners of the event, Raaji Bharij and Rajay Sehmi, are part of the contestants. The will compete in Porsche 911 cars.

Two-time East African Safari Classic Rally champion Ian Duncan is also in the star-studded entry list. Duncan, who will be navigated by Anthony Nielson, will be driving a Rover V8 car.

Geoff Bell is among three crews from South Africa. The others are Lola Verlaque and Edward Verlaque in a VW Golf Mk1 car. Megan Verlaque will also drive a similar car.

Oman is represented by former Kenyan rally driver, Joey Ghose, who will also compete in a Ford Escort Mk1 car. Tanzania is represented by Jayant Shah and his Kenyan Navigator Arshad Khan in a Porsche car.

1. B.Chager/Ravi Soin (Porsche 911)

2. C.Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR 8)

3. G.Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240 Z)

4. Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911)

5. R.Baarij/Rajay Sehmi (Porsche 911)

6. Ian Duncan/A. Neilsen (Rover Vitesse)

7. Andrew Siddle/TBA (Datsun 240 Z)

8. T. Rai /Gavin Laurence (Porsche 91)

9. J. Somen/Richard Hecle (Escort Mk 2)

10. Kailesh Chauhan/TBA (Escort Mk 2)

11. F. Khan/Keith Henrie (Porsche 911)

12. J. Shah/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911)

14. A. Khan/Imran Khan (Porsche 911)

15. R. Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Escort Mk 2)

16. R. Bamrah/H. Jutley (Datsun 240Z)

17. R. Hellier/D. Rundgren (Datsun 180B)

18. Steve Parkinson/Russel Parkinson

19. Lola Verlaque/E. Verlaque (Escort Mk1)

20. J. Ghose/S. Prevot (Escort Mk 1)

21. Dez Page-Morris/Geoff Page-Morris (Datsun 240Z)

22. Megan Verlaque/TBA (VW Mk 1)