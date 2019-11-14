Chager needs to hang in there for fourth title

By ABDUL SIDI

Baldev Chager, who maintains his lead in the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship, needs to finish in the top-five in the two remaining rounds of the series to claim the overall title for the fourth time in his career.

“It will be hard and at times difficult to programme for three KNRC rallies in a space of less than four weeks and especially with the East African Safari Classic Rally that will cover 10 days.

“But we have no choice but to face the task ahead,” said Chager told Nation Sports.

“I have a comfortable lead in the overall standings but must finish in the top-five of the Eldoret and Guru Nanak regardless of what Carl Tundo does.’’