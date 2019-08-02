Chager reclaims Classic Safari lead

By ABDUL SIDI

The Porsche battles continued at the Top Fry Classic Safari Rally on Friday as Day One leader Baldev Chager dislodged his 911 rival Onkar Rai from the leader board going into Saturday’s final day.

Chager, who had lost the lead of the rally to Onkar Rai on the second day, set three fastest stage times on the penultimate day of the rally to take an upper hand in the fight for the overall lead with just one stage remaining on Saturday.

Rai’s Porsche 911 is now placed second to Baldev’s with the former’s younger brother, Tajveer, third place making it 1-2-3 for the Porsche 911 models.

Carl Tundo, who had stayed in the top-three position for most of the duration, is out of the top due to unspecified problems with his Triumph TR7.

Ian Duncan, the former winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally is eighth at the wheels of a Ford Mustang.

Meanwhile, renowned Kenya National Rally Championship navigator Kashif Sheikh is enjoying his first ride with Kirit Rajput after their BMW suffered mechanical problems at the beginning of the competition.

“We broke the tie-rod-end in the first 12 kilometres of SS1 followed by a misfire in SS6.

“But so far we have only missed SS1,” Sheikh told Nation Sport after Friday’s run. “This is my third classic rally having contested the East African Safari Classic Rally in 2013 and the Mini Classic in 2018. It is fun with nice and long stages, a mixture of everything.’’

Kashif navigated Asad Anwar in a 240Z in 2013 and in 2018 sat with Aslam Khan in a Porsche 911.

Satruday's final day action will only have one competitive stage of 100 kilometres from Borana to Loldaiga. The first car is expected at the Mount Kenya Safari Club finish ramp at noon.

