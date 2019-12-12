Chager wins national title as Guru Nanak Rally axed

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Baldev Chager has clinched his fourth overall Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) title after the cancellation of the Guru Nanak Rally owing to bad weather.

The victory is based on seven rounds of the KNRC and not eight legs of the series. The Motor Sports Governing Council of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation released a bulletin to announce the cancellation of the Guru Nanak Rally.

“The Guru Nanak rally that was scheduled to run on December 15 has been cancelled due bad weather. The decision was taken by the Clerk of Course and communicated to the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF),” read the Bulletin.

Carl Tundo was second while Manvir Baryan was third. In Division One, Ammar Haq scooped the title, Karan Patel was second and Sohanjeet Puee third. In Division Two, Issa Amwari emerged winner, Minesh Rashod came second and Daren Miranda third. In Group N, Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana clinched the title driving a Mitsubishi Evo10.

“It has been a bumpy year for us as we had some issues with car in two events,” Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

The KMSF secretariat compiled the final standings based on seven rounds after considering Article 16.3 of Appendix A of the regulations. The 2020 calendar is already published, with the first KNRC championship scheduled for February 22– 23.