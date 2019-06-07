Countdown on as 19 crews enter Safari Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Nineteen crews including four foreign ones have entered this year’s Safari Rally, two weeks before the deadline.

More drivers are expected to submit their entries before the official close of entries on June 19.

The Safari Rally will be run from 5-7 July starting from the Kasarani Stadium, before moving to Naivasha and Kedong areas respectively.

A maximum of 60 cars will be allowed to race in the rally that is a FIA WRC Candidate Event. The Safari Rally is also a round of the 2019 African Rally Championship.

The four foreigner crews are Leroy Gomes/Ursilla Gomes from Zambia, Uganda’s Kepher Walubi/Anthony Mugambwa and Ronald Ssebaguzi/Leon Ssenyange and John Lloyd of the United Kingdom.

Defending champion Carl Tundo, who will race in Zambia ARC Rally this weekend, leads KenyAn entries. Together with Onkar Rai they will form the Menenagi-sponsored crew.

Provisionally, the ceremonial start will be at Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani on July 5 followed by a Super Special Stage at the same location.

The main rally will start the following day at 6am.

Meanwhile, Gurvir Bhabra will be the official Clerk of the Course for this year’s Safari Rally.

“Kenya has not been part of the WRC for the last 16 years. The WRC since then has evolved into what it is today. As organisers, not knowing what was expected for the WRC was a challenge. My immediate team made up of Anwar Sidi and Nazir Yakub are my pillars of support,’’ said Bhabra.

He added: “Jarmo Lehtinen and Iain Campbell, appointed by the WRC promoter have been helpful and instrumental in the route and documentation preparation. None of this would be possible without the backing of the Government of Kenya

Bhabra is the Chairman of the Rallies Commission of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

He said there were three main things that he wanted to achieve at the end of the rally — that the event runs to the proper time table, everyone gets back safely and the right person wins it.