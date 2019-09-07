alexa 'Critical but stable' F2 driver in induced coma - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

'Critical but stable' F2 driver in induced coma

Saturday September 7 2019

Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track. PHOTO | REMKO DE WAAL |

Mechanics sit in a deserted pit lane following a serious accident involving several drivers during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, on August 31, 2019. - Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert was killed by a horrific high-speed crash just minutes into the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced. Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track. PHOTO | REMKO DE WAAL |  AFP

In Summary

  • Frenchman Hubert, 20, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race.
  • The Ecuadorian-American racing driver is in a "critical but stable" condition, his parents said in a statement on Saturday.
  • Correa, 22, broke his legs and suffered a spinal injury last Saturday when he crashed with Hubert during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Juan Manuel Correa is in an induced coma in a London hospital after suffering complications following the crash in which Anthoine Hubert was killed at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The Ecuadorian-American racing driver is in a "critical but stable" condition, his parents said in a statement on Saturday.

Correa, 22, broke his legs and suffered a spinal injury last Saturday when he crashed with Hubert during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Frenchman Hubert, 20, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race.

Correa, grandson of former Ecuador president Rodrigo Borja, was moved to London from a Belgian hospital, where he underwent four hours surgery last Sunday, on Tuesday.

Also Read

Advertisement

In their statement, Juan Carlos and Maria Correa said: "New complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium.

"On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one."

The statement added that he had fallen into acute respiratory failure before being put into an induced coma.

"We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely," the statement added.

Hubert was the first driver to die at a Grand Prix since the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola in 1994.

Advertisement