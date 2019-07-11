Driver happy to have finished gruelling Safari Rally

Such was the case with 2019 Safari Rally which saw the self-sponsored crew of John Nganga, navigated by Denis Mwenda in a Subaru Impreza N10 car, compete only in their third edition of the Safari Rally, finishing among the top 29.

“We started in position 40 and finished 15th overall behind Duncan Mubiru of Uganda and it is a great feeling, considering that our sponsors were our fans and friends,” Nganga told Nation Sports. Mwenda is regular driver who swapped seats for the first time since winning 2013 Two Wheel Rally Championship and the 2015 Division Two title, both as a driver.

Nganga added: “In all aspects, this year's Safari Rally was the best organised event out of all the editions I have participated in. The service park clearly stood out. We even had free car wash before we got into service!”

Linet Ayuko was the best placed Kenyan female navigator after guiding Hussein Malik at the wheels of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car.