Drivers back postponement of Safari Rally’s WRC return

By ABDUL SIDI

Top national rally drivers have welcomed the rescheduling of the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) to next year, saying it was taken in the interest of safety for all.

Baldev Chager, the three times winner of the Safari Rally, said he was happy with the postponement in the interest of good health and safety for all those concerned.

“I think it was the right decision and the safest thing to have been done. The health of all participants involved should be given priority,” Chager told Nation Sport.

“The world is struggling and all kindS of sports events are hard hit. It’s just how it is, and we hope and pray the virus goes away as fast as it came in.

“We have won the event three times – in 2013, 2014 and 2019 - and many podium finishes. I have been the national champion four times in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2019.”

The return of the Safari Rally Kenya to the WRC circuit was pushed to next year following an agreement between the Government of Kenya, WRC Promoter and the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

“This decision was reached following sustained discussions between the three entities since March when the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic,” Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said on Friday while announcing the change of date for the Safari Rally to next year.

Chager’s sentiments were supported by Aslam Khan, who first started rallying as a navigator in the 1973 Safari Rally with Didi Kalsi in a Datsun 1600sss.

He bagged his best result in the 1984 Safari Rally with a fourth overall placing navigating Jayant Shah in yet another Datsun.

“I feel the change is good. Nothing looks like it is going to improve in the next couple of months. It is unpredictable, and it is not safe for us to think of doing an event at this stage," Khan, who since changed seats to become a rally driver, said.

Jasmeet Chana, whose first Safari Rally was in 2007, said he was disappointed but fully understands the implications of running the event.

“We need to look at the safety of everyone involved in the rally. Yes, in the beginning it came as a total surprise, but later we realised the change is for all of us. Coronavirus is a serious disease and we all need to be careful. I’m looking forward to the event in 2021,” Chana said.