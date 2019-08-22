Drivers gear up for Nanyuki Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Ian Duncan, the former winner of the Nanyuki Rally and seven-times Kenya National Rally champion, will compete in the next round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship Series after missing the Coast leg.

Duncan competed in the recent Nakuru Classic Rally where he finished sixth overall in a Ford Mustang car with Anthony Nielsen. He will revert to his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car for next week’s Nanyuki Rally.

Nanyuki Rally Group will the competition on August 31, hardly two weeks after the last event run in Mombasa and won by Manvir Baryan.

Reconnaissance for Nanyuki Rally will be done on August 30 from 6am to 5pm. Scrutineering of rally cars will be on the same day at the Cedar Mall from 9am to 2pm.

According to the National Competition Rules, the maximum speed on competitive sections during reconnaissance is 60kph. Only a registered driver and his navigator is allowed in a single car during reconnaissance. Crews reporting more than 15 minutes later after start of the rally will not be allowed to compete. Any lateness exceeding 15 minutes of any individual target time or an accumulative lateness exceeding 30 minutes at the end of each section or leg will result in the competitor concerned being removed from the final standings.

Bimal Patel will be the event’s director, and Bharat Pattni the clerk of the course. The Rally will start from the KCB Branch in Nanyuki but the rest of the formalities will be done at Cedar Mall. Drivers will tackle three competitive stages twice. The three stages are Lolldaiga Hills (CS1/4 - 31.04km), Ndovu (CS 2/5 – 50km) and Batian View (CS 3/6 – 2.64km). The total distance will be 289.96 kilometres, out of which 167.36km will be competitive.