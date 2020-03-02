Drivers step up preps for Nyahururu rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Elite drivers shift their focus to the KCB Nyahururu Rally this weekend.

Issa Amwari, newly promoted to the top class of the Kenya National Rally Championship, was in Nakuru on Saturday testing his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 ahead of the Nyahururu Rally.

“My rally mechanic is based in Nakuru where my car is always stripped and prepared. It sounded good and I can say we are now ready for the next one,” Amwari told Nation Sport.

This will be the first time rally action is taking place in Nyahururu in 40 years.

The rally is organised by Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, Nakuru.

The Rally Headquarters will be at Rumuruti. The total distance will be 308km of which 150km will be competitive.

The Clerk of the Course is Gareth Dawe, who will run the stages around Nyahururu and Rumuruti. Dawe is the former navigator of Onkar Rai.

There will be three competitive stages of which two will be run twice. The Ol Moisor (31.43km) and Sosian (33.93km) stages will be done twice while the Aiyam stage (19.32km), nominated as the Power Stage, will be raced once.

The event will start at 7am on Sunday from the KCB branch in Nyahururu. The first competitive section will start 8.10am.

Panari Hotel in Nyahururu will host the scrutineering on Saturday.

Rally cars will be permitted to enter the Service Park five times. There will be a Power Stage. This is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally. in the World Rally Championship.

It has been introduced in the local series. The top three drivers in this stage get extra points.