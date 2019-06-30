Drivers to undergo doping tests ahead of competition

By PETER NJENGA

For the first time in the history of sports in Kenya, the organising committee of the Safari Rally will carry out random doping tests for officials and drivers in accordance with rules from the Federation Du Internationale I’Automoble (FIA) doping rules.

Deputy Clerk of Course George Mwangi has said drivers competing in the World Rally Championship (WRC) candidate event will comply with all the competition rules.

Rally officials will not undergo doping tests that are commonly used to nab cheats in sports but doctors will be on the lookout for use of substances like bhang and alcohol.

On Sunday, Mwangi confirmed that the tests will be done both in and and out of competition because FIA is a member of World Anti Doping Agency (Wada).

According to FIA anti-doping rules, drivers caught doping stand to lose points and their titles could be stripped off. Such an act could affect both individual competitors and teams and could lead to suspension or lengthy bans for the affected participants.

“It is your personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters your body. – You are responsible for any prohibited substance detected in your doping control sample, regardless of whether or not you knowingly ingested, or otherwise used, the prohibited substance,” FIA anti-doping rules say in part.

Rally drivers and officials will therefore face heavy penalties if found culpable of using forbidden substances.

Reconnaissance for Safari Rally will be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rally will start on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, before drivers head to stages around Elementaita and Kendong over the three days of the competition. There will be 14 competitive stages over a total distance of 811 kilometres.

However, the competitive distance will be 268.78km while the transport distance will be 542.45km. All the competing cars will start at three-minute intervals.

Restart after retirement on Day One is permitted and start positions for Day Two will be determined by the Clerk of Course, subject to re-scrutineering from the Technical Delegate.