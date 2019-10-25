Duncan unleashes new machine ahead of Safari Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Two-time winner Ian Duncan will debut a Rover Vitesse in next month’s Safaricom-sponsored East African Safari Classic Rally.

Duncan won the 2009 East African Safari Classic Rally in a 1968 Ford Mustang and followed with another victory in a Ford Capri in 2013. His Rover Vitesse is the only model of its kind in the list of 28 cars received so far.

“We are hoping to do better in this year's event with the new car. The body shell has been lying in the workshop for a while before we decided to prepare it for the EA Safari Classic Rally," Duncan told Nation Sport.

“This will be Anthony Nielsen’s first East African Classic event with me as a co-driver, though we did the recent Top Fry Classic together."

Duncan has won the Kenya Rally National Championship title six times and is also a former winner of the Safari Rally as part of the World Rally Championship series in 1984 driving a Toyota Celica.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to do the Meru Rally as it is far out and I will also miss the Eldoret Rally, which will fall just a week before the Classic Rally. The calendar is very congested, unfortunately," said Duncan.

