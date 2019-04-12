FIA’s Mouton wants Safari Rally route made tougher

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

The 2019 Safari Rally routes must be tough and exhibit a truly old Safari experience, World Rally Championship Safety Delegate Michelle Mouton has said.

The former rally star said this yesterday after inspecting the stages of the 2019 Safari Rally that will by World Rally Championship Candidate Event.

Mouton, Chairperson of Women in Motorsport Commission of the FIA, was in Naivasha area on Tuesday. She was driven through the proposed Kedong section in a private land by Kimathi, the 1999 WRC Safari Rally F2 champion.

A statement released by the Safari Rally WRC stated: “The route was perfect but could be improved to make it tougher for drivers with safety in mind. The section is a mixture of straights, sweeping corners and valleys on the foot of the scenic Mount Longonot, a truly African savannah setting, according to Mouton.”

Mouton, third in the 1983 Marlboro Safari Rally, is in Kenya as part of the Senior Officials of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to inspect preparations made by the local team for this year’s Safari Rally.

Later she inspected the Soysambu section and on Wednesday ventured into Nakuru and Baringo counties accompanied by FIA liaison Surinder Thatthi, route designers Nazir Yakub and Anwar Sidi, who noted all her concerns and proposals.

Mouton also inspected proposed spectator sections. Safety Officer Norris Ongalo was also part of the team.

“Work will continue and her proposed changes to make the circuit more competitive and safe will be implemented in readiness for the 2019 Safari Rally between July 5 and 7 this year," said Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally Project.

Mouton said her desire and that of the world is to see the Safari Rally as a true test of man and machine. Although a WRC Safari will be shortened to around 500km spread over three days, it must remain hard work for the current crop of sprinters who are so evenly matched that in some events they are separated by milliseconds.

Mouton was on Monday hosted to a dinner by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage Amina Mohamed.

Mouton said she was happy to be in Kenya, a country she holds very dearly.