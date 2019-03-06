FIA officials assess Safari Rally preps

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Senior Officials of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) are in Kenya to oversee preparations made by the local team in readiness for this year’s Safari Rally.

Briton Iain Campbell, the Managing Director of the British Rally Championship will review all organisational framework and input expertise to bring Kenyan officials up to speed with all aspects regarding the running of a modern-day WRC.

“The visit is part of the programme to help Kenya regain WRC status with our first Safari Rally this year as FIA Candidate Event. We would be glad to enjoy WRC status we lost in 2002,” said Phineas Kimathi, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

“I am really happy to be in Kenya. The feeling and support is massive. I am looking forward to joining the team for the next couple of days starting today to check on the route plans. We would love to see WRC status given to Kenya if all goes well,” said Campbell.

The team will look at Plan B on Sunday in case there are any modifications to be made to the route.

His partner, Finnish Jarmo Lehtinen, a veteran navigator with 15 WRC victories as co-driver to former Ford and Citroën star Mikko Hirvonen was expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The two gentlemen are now part of the WRC Safari Rally Project to ensure Kenya fulfils its mandate of returning to the WRC in 2020 said the project’s CEO Kimathi.

Safari lost the WRC status in 2002 but indications are clear the event may return to the World Rally Championship circus most likely next year.

Motorsports global governing body the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the commercial rights holder of the World Rally Championship, WRC Promoter have seconded two technical experts who arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday to start working alongside Kenyans to deliver a top notch WRC Candidate Event in 2019.

The appointment of the two officials is pegged on their experience and role in the WRC blue chip events GB Welsh Rally and Rally Finland, said Kimathi and in order for Kenya to deliver a world class event.