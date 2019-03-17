Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results
Sunday March 17 2019
MELBOURNE,
Results from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix after 58 laps of the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne on Sunday:
1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 308 km in 1hr 25min 27.325sec
2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 20.886 sec
3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 22.520 sec
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 57.109 sec
5. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 58.230 sec
6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1:27.156 sec
7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) at 1 lap
8. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1 lap
9. Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) at 1 lap
10. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap
11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull) at 1 lap
12. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 1 lap
13. Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) at 1 lap
14. Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap
15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) at 1 lap
16. George Russell (GBR/Williams) at 2 laps
17. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams) at 3 laps
Fastest lap (1pt): Bottas 1:25.580
RETIREMENTS:
10th lap: Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren) engine
30th lap: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) mechanical problem
30th lap: Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) mechanical problem
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:
1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 26 pts
2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 18
3. Max Verstappen (NED) 15
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 12
5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 10
6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 8
7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6
8. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 4
9. Lance Stroll (CAN) 2
10. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 1
CONSTRUCTORS:
1. Mercedes 44
2. Ferrari 22
3. Red Bull 15
4. Haas 8
5. Renault 6
6. Alfa Romeo 4
7. Racing Point 2
8. Toro Rosso 1