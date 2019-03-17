 Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results - Daily Nation
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results

Sunday March 17 2019

Formula One Australian Grand Prix

Williams' Polish driver Robert Kubica speeds through a corner during the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 17, 2019. PHOTO | WILLIAM WEST | AFP 

By AFP
MELBOURNE,

Results from the Australian Formula One Grand Prix after 58 laps of the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne on Sunday:

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 308 km in 1hr 25min 27.325sec

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 20.886 sec

3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 22.520 sec

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 57.109 sec

5. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 58.230 sec

6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1:27.156 sec

7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) at 1 lap

8. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1 lap

9. Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) at 1 lap

10. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap

11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull) at 1 lap

12. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 1 lap

13. Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) at 1 lap

14. Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso) at 1 lap

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) at 1 lap

16. George Russell (GBR/Williams) at 2 laps

17. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams) at 3 laps

Fastest lap (1pt): Bottas 1:25.580

RETIREMENTS:

10th lap: Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren) engine

30th lap: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) mechanical problem

30th lap: Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) mechanical problem

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 26 pts

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 18

3. Max Verstappen (NED) 15

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 12

5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 10

6. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 8

7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6

8. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 4

9. Lance Stroll (CAN) 2

10. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 1

CONSTRUCTORS:

1. Mercedes 44

2. Ferrari 22

3. Red Bull 15

4. Haas 8

5. Renault 6

6. Alfa Romeo 4

7. Racing Point 2

8. Toro Rosso 1

