Formula One season could start in July
Formula One season could start in July

Monday April 27 2020

This file photo taken on October 7, 2017 shows Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen driving during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Verstappen has signed a contract extension keeping him at Red Bull until 2020, the team announced on October 20, 2017 during practice for the United States Grand Prix. PHOTO | KIYOSHI OTA |

This file photo taken on October 7, 2017 shows Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen driving during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Verstappen has signed a contract extension keeping him at Red Bull until 2020, the team announced on October 20, 2017 during practice for the United States Grand Prix. PHOTO | KIYOSHI OTA | AFP

PARIS

Formula One boss Chase Carey said Monday he hopes the truncated 2020 season will finally start with the Austria Grand Prix on July 5.

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey announced in a statement.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."

