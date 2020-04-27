alexa French Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus - Daily Nation
French Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus

Monday April 27 2020

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (right) is congratulated by team-mates after the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 23, 2019. PHOTO | GERARD JULIEN |

In Summary

  • The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 championship to be either scrapped or postponed
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French state, making it impossible to maintain our event," the race's managing director Eric Boullier said.

The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 championship to be either scrapped (Australia, Monaco, France) or postponed (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada).

