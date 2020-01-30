Guru Nanak Rally kicks off season

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

The 2020 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship kicks off next week with the Guru Nanak Rally to be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi.

While the rally will count for the 2020 KNRC series, it will also run as part of the newly-created East African Rally Championship that will see drivers from the other four neighbouring countries battle for the major title.

Already, Uganda Champions Yassin Nasser and his co-driver Ali Katumba will participate in the opening round of the KCB-sponsored series to kick off their big ambitions.

The members of the East African Rally Championship are Kenya, which will run its first event on 08/09 February, Rwanda (16/17 May), Uganda (15/16 August), Tanzania (19/20 Sept) and Burundi (17/18), which will be compulsory for all those interested in the championship. Mwaura Njuguna, the General Manager of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, was optimistic about the prospects of the newly-created championship.

“I am sure it will be very interesting and should grow into something bigger considering the participating countries are not far apart as one can drive to each of them easily. As one can see Guru Nanak Rally has already attracted interest from foreign drivers," Mwaura told Nation Sport.

The championship targets more cross border participation. The series will be run under the 2020 Kenyan National Rally Regulations and points will be awarded according to the African Rally Championship points structure.

Advertisement

A minimum of four events must be covered to qualify for the championship, and the final round in Burundi is mandatory for every crew.

In addition to the guidelines, entry fees for foreign crews attending specific events will be waived. The championship’s top three finishers will be crowned at a final round in Burundi.

The new championship is created with the support of the Rwanda Automobile Club, Club Automobile du Burundi, Federation of Motorsports of Uganda, Kenya Motorsports Federation and Automobile Association of Tanzania respectively.