Guru Nanak Rally postponed

The KCB Guru Nanak Rally has been postponed due to poor weather.

A press statement released by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation on Friday stated that the sixth round of the series had been put off due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Due to the heavy rains witnessed on and around the Rally Route, the Organiser of the KCB Guru Nanak Rally 2019 has no option but to declare a Force Majeure on the basis of competitor safety and therefore postpone the running of the rally to a later date as to be allocated by the Motorsport Council of the KMSF," the statement read.

It further stated: “Road conditions witnessed at 11am today (Friday) are not conducive to the safe running of all the special stages. Safety and medical intervention vehicles will not be able to traverse the stages due the extremely wet and muddy conditions thus compromising the events safety."

Baldev Chager maintains the lead of the overall standings of the championship with three rounds of the series remaining.

Baldev Chager, who has won the Guru Nanak Rally twice, is looking for yet another victory to try and seal the Series for the fourth time in his illustrious rallying career.

Chager leads with 123 points with three more rounds of the series remaining.