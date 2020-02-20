Head of World Rally Championship promoter to step down

By PETER NJENGA

Oliver Ciesla, the Managing Director of WRC Promoter GmbH, a German company that promotes the World Rally Championship, will step down from the role in June.

Ciesla, who played a central role in Safari Rally’s return to the WRC last year, has told Nation Sport he is leaving the company with fond memories of Kenya. He is full of praise for President Uhuru Kenyatta for the head of state’s overwhelming support for Kenya’s bid for WRC status.

“I am impressed by the passion and the commitment shown by the fans in Kenya and East Africa, by the high interest of the media and by the dedication of the people working on the Safari Rally Project, led by the CEO Phineas Kimathi, and by the overwhelming support from President Uhuru Kenyatta and the authorities involved,” said Ciesla, who has played a key role in preparation for the Safari Rally since 2016.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sports, Ciesla on Wednesday said he has decided to step down from his role as managing director of WRC Promoter GmbH.

He is optimistic that, as part of the WRC, Safari Rally will find a niche in the global television market of more than 800 million viewers who follow the WRC annually. However, he couldn’t confirm if the championship will reach 1 billion people this year.

He said: “We cannot say yet how the return of the WRC to Africa will influence global audience numbers. But I am optimistic that the Safari Rally unique pictures and wildlife expected from the beautiful region around Lake Naivasha will contribute to the popularity of the WRC TV programmes around the world. We also assume that the WRC’s followers in East Africa itself will grow.”

He added that the Safari Rally, scheduled from July 16 to 19, will be one of the 2020 season's highlights.

“I have no doubt that the Safari Rally this July will be one of the highlights of this WRC season. We all may look forward to an exceptional competition and it will be great to see Africa back on the global map of motorsports,” he said.

Ciesla was instrumental in encouraging Kimathi to push Safari Rally’s inclusion in the WRC from their first meeting in Turin, Italy during the 2016 FIA Sports Conference.