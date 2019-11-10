Injured Baryan out of danger after Meru crash

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Manvir Baryan, who suffered a horrific crash when his Skoda Fabia rolled during Saturday’s KCB Meru Rally, is out of danger and is expected to make a quick recovery.

Three-time national rally champion Baldev Chager, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Kenya Motorsports Federation president Phineas Kimathi are among those who sent the driver and his navigator Drew Sturrock messages wishing them quick recovery.

While Sturrock was unscathed, Baryan suffered pelvic injuries.

The pair was flown to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after the accident. Onkar Rai won the rally in a Volkswagen Polo.

“I was told he has a slight hairline fracture near the pelvic which is not life threatening. He is doing well. We wish quick recovery,” said Chager.

“I am sorry to hear of the mishap. We are praying for them. Hopefully Baryan will soon leave hospital and stays healthy,” said Kimathi from Paris.

Related Stories Accident forces Manvir Baryan out of Meru Rally

Advertisement