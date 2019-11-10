alexa Injured Baryan out of danger after Meru crash - Daily Nation
Injured Baryan out of danger after Meru crash

Sunday November 10 2019

Africa rally champion Manvir Baryan is helped into a helicopter by medics after he was involved in an accident together with his navigator Drew Sturrock inside Nkunga forest, five kilometres from Meru town on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO |

In Summary

  • Western Kenya Motor Club of Eldoret will hold the next KNRC event will be staged on November 23 and 24, while the postponed Guru Nanak Rally is set for now be December 13 and 14.
ABDUL SIDI
By ABDUL SIDI
Manvir Baryan, who suffered a horrific crash when his Skoda Fabia rolled during Saturday’s KCB Meru Rally, is out of danger and is expected to make a quick recovery.

Three-time national rally champion Baldev Chager, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Kenya Motorsports Federation president Phineas Kimathi are among those who sent the driver and his navigator Drew Sturrock messages wishing them quick recovery.

While Sturrock was unscathed, Baryan suffered pelvic injuries.

The pair was flown to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after the accident. Onkar Rai won the rally in a Volkswagen Polo.

“I was told he has a slight hairline fracture near the pelvic which is not life threatening. He is doing well. We wish quick recovery,” said Chager.

“I am sorry to hear of the mishap. We are praying for them. Hopefully Baryan will soon leave hospital and stays healthy,” said Kimathi from Paris.

