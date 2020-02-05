By ABDUL SIDI

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has renewed its partnership with the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) with a package of Sh20 million for this year’s Series.

KCB announced the extension of the long-term partnership at a media conference held in Nairobi Tuesday. The bank will give a further Sh5 million for the national autocross championship.

Angela Mwirigi, the bank’s marketing and communication director, said that they are committed to the development of motorsport. “We are happy with the way motorsports is run in the country. We are also extremely happy that the Safari Rally is back in the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time since 2002. KCB is proud to be the leading sponsor of the KNRC for the 17th year in a row,” Mwirigi said.

Strategic partner

“KCB has injected Sh1 billion for motorsports. We have given Sh20 million this season to cover the seven rounds of the KNRC Series and another Sh5 million to help the autocross championship.”

Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) Chairman Phineas Kimathi said he was pleased with the latest announcement.

“KCB has been our longest sponsor and friend. The sponsorship has helped the KNRC grow in strength and number. It has helped us revive the Safari Rally as a WRC event this year,” Kimathi said.

The bank is expected to unveil a further sponsorship exclusively for the Safari Rally later this month.

“The Safari Rally is funded by the Sports Fund and all the sponsors it can find. KCB is a strategic partner for the Safari and they will be making a separate announcement for it,” Kimathi said.

Sports Cabinet Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan, was also present, thanked KCB for supporting sports in Kenya.

Yesterday’s launch coincided with the briefing of the KCB Guru Nanak Rally that is expected to be staged this weekend.

The Sikh Union Club event will also play a major role in the introduction of the newly created East African Rally Championship.

The Guru Nanak Rally will be the opening round of the newly introduced Series that will spread its wings in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi. The KNRC calendar will have eight rounds, with the Safari Rally being one of the leading events.

The Safari Rally will also be a round of the 2020 FIA African Rally Championship which will consist of eight other events across the African continent.

Meanwhile, 25 crews have entered the opening round of the 2020 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship scheduled to kick off with the Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday

Karan Patel and James Mwangi are seeded number one in the rally in their Ford Fiesta. They will be followed by Eric Bengi and Peter Mutuma in a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX. Two Volkswagen Polo R5s will be making their debut in the Guru Nanak Rally.

The Rai brothers, Tejveer and Onkar will be behind the wheels of the Polos seeded third and sixth, respectively. Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni, the reigning National and Safari Rally Champions, are seeded number seven in their Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX.