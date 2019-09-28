KCB pledges further support for motorsports

By ABDUL SIDI

Kenya Commercial Bank, long-term sponsors of the Kenya National Rally Championship series, have pledged further support for motorsport following the Safari rally's return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) fold.

The bank's marketing director Angela Mwirigi said she was excited on behalf of the bank after hearing the news of the Safari's return to the global fold Friday.

She was among the chief guests at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where the official announcement was beamed live from Geneva, where the International Automobile Federation President Jean Todt officially announced Kenya’s return to the WRC calendar.

"As KCB, we have hung in there for so long hoping to hear this great news.

“KCB has pumped in over a billion shillings and gave another Sh50m for this year’s candidate event. For sure, we will be looking at increasing the sponsorship deal now that we are back in the WRC series. It is a big news," said Mwirigi on Friday.

The announcement was made in presence of the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia.

1. 26 January - Monte-Carlo

2. 16 February - Sweden

3. 15 March - Mexico

4. 19 April - Chile

5. 3 May - Argentina

6. 24 May - Portugal

7. 7 June - Italy

8. 19 July - Kenya

9. 9 August - Finland

10. 6 September - New Zealand

11. 27 September - Turkey

12. 18 October - Germany

13. 1 November - G. Britain