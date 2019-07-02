KCB to pump Sh50m into Safari Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

KCB will support the 2019 Safari Rally as one of the major sponsors of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) candidate event.

KCB, which is already a sponsor of the current Kenya National Rally Championship series, will pump in Sh50 million to support efforts aimed at helping the Safari Rally regain WRC status in the 2020 season.

Speaking on Tuesday while making the announcement in Nairobi, KBC Marketing Director Angela Mwirigi said the bank was happy to partner Safari Rally for a record 17 consecutive years.

“It is with great pleasure that we are partnering the Safari Rally which is looking at gaining the WRC status in the near future. KCB is giving Sh50 million to the Safari Rally in addition to Sh25m which we have been giving for the KNRC series,” she said.

This year’s Safari Rally which will flag off on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will see Kenya make a case for the country’s compliance with conditions imposed by FIA before Safari Rally’s WRC status is restored.

Speaking at the same function, Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia said preparations for this week's Safari Rally are in top gear at the WRC Safari Rally Project Center in Kasarani as organisers seek to deliver a world-class event.

"Funding and preparations are done. We have no challenges except for time. It has been a long coming and we hope to deliver a successful event. We are confident that we will bring the Safari Rally back to a world status next year,” Kaberia said.

Friday will be good

He added: “Safari is part of our national priority and can't be discounted. The steering committee has done what's necessary and it's all systems go. We are ready and upbeat that Friday will be good."

Kaberia, who will preside over the opening of Friday's Super Special Stage at Kasarani, added that Kenya has learnt many valuable lessons about motorsport since the Safari was relegated from the WRC 17 years ago.

Day One of the Safari Rally will feature a 4.8 kilometre-Super Stage which will also act as the spectator point. After Kasarani Super Stage, drivers and support crews will embark on a 58.57km transport road section via the 13.16km Gatamayo Forest Stage which is a mix of rough, smooth and winding stretches.

The cars will pull in at Sopa Lodge in Naivasha after tackling a competitive mileage of 18.42km and a liaison distance of 115.99km.

On Saturday, the cars will restart at 7am from Sopa Lodge and head to three sections at Soysambu, (23.86km) Elemntaita (15km) and Sleeping Warrior (27.14km) which will be repeated twice for the day’s competitive total distance of 132km. Sopa Stage will also host Day Two overnight parc farme.

Sunday’s second leg will take the cars and crews to the last three sections at Malewa (6.3km), Loldia (11.42) and Kedong (38.53km) to be repeated for the day's competitive mileage of 112km.