Kenyan extends lead in African Rally championship

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan extended his lead in the overall standings of the 2019 African Rally Championship despite his misfortunes in this month’s KCB Safari Rally.

The Skoda Fabia driver led for most of the way in the Kenya’s round of the World Rally Championship Candidate Rally before getting stranded in the last stage due to heavy and deep dust.

“It was a bad patch which forced lots of drivers to lose time. Organisers need to look at such stages with more caution. It is better not to repeat the section once it has caused an issue,” said Baryan, the reigning Africa rally champion said.

Although Baryan finished third in the Safari, he was classified as the top driver in contention for the current African Rally Championship series.

Baryan leads the ARC table with 176 points followed by Zambia’s Leroy Gomes with 88, Kenya’s Baldev Chager (56), South Africa’s Hergen Fekken (50), Kenya’s Carl Tundo 50, Cote d’Ivoire’s Cyril Bottari 36 and Kenya’s Onkar Rai 30.

Baryan has so far won two out of the four current rounds of the ARC series with three more rounds to be tackled.

The Skoda driver has won the African title for last two years and is now looking to complete a hat-trick this year.

Uganda will stage the next round of the ARC series in on August 3-4 followed by Tanzania on September 14-15 and Rwanda on October 5-6.

Meanwhile, several rally drivers have come out in support of the Safari Rally organisers although some have given few recommendations on the spectator safety.

“We need plenty of fans to come out and watch the action in bigger numbers, but they got to stay away from alcohol and stop drink driving,” according to Ravi Soni, the Safari Rally winning navigator.

“Organisers did an outstanding job in the WRC candidate event, which I am sure will win Kenya a chance to be a round of WRC from 2020.”

Jasmeet Chana also shares similar sentiments with Soni regarding spectator safety. According to Chana, the Safari Rally was well organised and he feels Kenya should be rewarded with the WRC status.

“We have had issues with fans in Kenya drinking and driving that can never be part of rallying and it's not a pleasant sight.

“Please don't drink and drive for the safety of all those concerned,” said Chana, who finished 12th overall with his brother Ravi Chana.