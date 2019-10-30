Lawyer hopes gods favour him in Meru Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Lawyer Eric Bengi is set for the Meru Rally after finishing only one of the last five rounds of the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

The graduate of the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy, cited mechanical problems for his failure to finish events though he missed the Safari Rally for personal reasons.

“It has been a tedious and expensive venture trying to get the car back on to the road. I damaged the engine and gearbox in one event while other events encountered damaged parts which were relatively cheaper,” Bengi told Nation Sport.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 driver added: “I will try and finish the Meru Rally to revive my big ambitions. It is my wish and dream.”

The Meru Rally to be organised by the Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will take place on November 8 and 9. The event will start from the KCB in Nkubu while the rally headquarters will be hosted by the Nkubu Heritage Hotel.

Baldev Chager maintains his lead at the top of the overall standings of the current series despite finishing second in the last round of the KCB KNRC in Nanyuki.

