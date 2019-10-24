alexa Six ways Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

Six ways Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico

Thursday October 24 2019

In this file photo taken on August 4, 2019 Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton listens to music ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |

In this file photo taken on August 4, 2019 Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton listens to music ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |  AFP

In Summary

  • He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth
  • He finishes first with Bottas fifth
  • He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MEXICO CITY

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if...

+ He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth

+ He finishes first with Bottas fifth

+ He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)

+ He finishes second with Bottas ninth

Related Stories

Advertisement

+ He finishes third (with fastest lap) with Bottas ninth

+ He finishes third with Bottas 10th (no fastest lap)

Advertisement