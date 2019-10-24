Six ways Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico
Thursday October 24 2019
MEXICO CITY
Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if...
+ He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth
+ He finishes first with Bottas fifth
+ He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)
+ He finishes second with Bottas ninth
+ He finishes third (with fastest lap) with Bottas ninth
+ He finishes third with Bottas 10th (no fastest lap)