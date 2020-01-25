Like father, like son: Solberg eager for Kenyan action

By PETER NJENGA

Oliver Solberg, 18, will pick up where his father Petter Solberg left of in the 1999 Safari.

The junior Solberg will compete in 2020 Safari Rally.

Oliver will drive a VW Polo R5 and is determined to follow the path of his dad, the 2003 WRC world champion.

He has been rated as a future world champion who has trained his eyes in joining WRC Priority I drivers of works teams in coming years.

He made his WRC Monte Carlo debut on Friday and before then was introduced to the WRC Safari Rally Project CEO Phineas Kimathi there.

Oliver, like all top world drivers and waving the Kenyan flag — one item in high demand in Monaco — told Kimathi he was excited to come to Kenya.

Kimathi is also in Monte Carlo as a member of the FIA World Rally Champion Commission and firmed up several Safari Rally issues with FIA, WRC Promoter and teams.

Oliver has fond memories of Kenya and is looking forward to a new challenge.

The younger Solberg has been a top flight driver in the United States Rally Championship and cross country, winning the Nords XC championship in 2018.

In Monte Carlo he is cautious but determined to throw caution to the wind.

"Working on pace notes wherever we can," he tweeted.

"Pace notes are always vital but here in Monte Carlo they are possibly more important than ever".

He predicted a tough race. "The rally kicks off tonight with two stages in the dark, a real baptism of fire in Monte Carlo debut.

Karri Rovanpera is another son of a famous Safari Rally driver Harri Rovanpera who will also compete in the Safari.

M Sport Ford WRC team principal Malcolm Wilson leads Ford's return as defending champions as the late Colin's McRae won the 2002 Safari in a Ford Focus.