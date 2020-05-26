alexa McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs due to pandemic - Daily Nation
 
  
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Motorsports

McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs due to pandemic

Tuesday May 26 2020

In this file photo taken on April 02, 2019 Former F1 driver and Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso leans on the car in McLaren's garage during private tests at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on April 2, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |

In this file photo taken on April 02, 2019 Former F1 driver and Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso leans on the car in McLaren's garage during private tests at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on April 2, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |  AFP

In Summary

  • British media reports said about 70 of the racing team's 800 jobs will be eliminated by the restructuring plan
  • McLaren is a grand name in British racing that has produced cars featured in James Bond movies and bred winners of Formula 1 races since the 1960s
  • McLaren is now lobbying Formula 1 to introduce a budget cap next year that could reduce the gap between less well-funded teams and runaway leaders
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

British Formula 1 team and supercar maker McLaren said Tuesday it plans to cut 1,200 jobs after the coronavirus crisis hit sales.

"We deeply regret the impact that this restructure will have on all our people, but especially those whose jobs may be affected," the group's executive chairman Paul Walsh said in a statement.

Walsh said the cuts "will have a significant impact on the shape and size of our F1 team".

British media reports said about 70 of the racing team's 800 jobs will be eliminated by the restructuring plan.

"It is a course of action we have worked hard to avoid, having already undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures across all areas of business," Walsh said.

Also Read

Advertisement

"But we now have no further choice but to reduce the size of our workforce."

McLaren is a grand name in British racing that has produced cars featured in James Bond movies and bred winners of Formula 1 races since the 1960s.

But the group's racing division has struggled in recent years.

McLaren is now lobbying Formula 1 to introduce a budget cap next year that could reduce the gap between less well-funded teams and runaway leaders such as Mercedes and Ferrari.

The Formula 1 season has been suspended and is not eyeing a return until July.

Orders for McLaren's supercars have also fallen steeply.

Walsh said the group has invested in developing "a new lightweight, hybrid vehicle architecture" that will enter serial production at the end of the year.

Advertisement