Concours d’Elegance: Mercedes Benz 230 CE coupe readies for show

Wednesday May 22 2019

1984 Mercedes Benz: Gary Farrant (right), inspects the restoration work of his classic 1984 Mercedes Benz 230 CE coupe with technician Johnson Marandi, which he has entered for this year’s CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance to be held by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club on September 29, 2019 at the Nairobi Racecourse. PHOTO | COURTESY |

A 1984 Mercedes Benz 230 CE coupe car belonging to motor vehicle enthusiast Garry Farrant is one of the entries for this year’s edition of the CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance will be held on September 29 at the Nairobi Racecourse.

At the same time, the most unusual car entry registered so far is Sachit Shah’s 1967 Haflinger.

Farrant has arranged a complete restoration for the magnificent Mercedes car, including the interior and the upholstery.

The car is projected to be a strong competitor in the 2,001cc-3,000cc touring car class at the event. There will also be 28 motor trade stands in auto expo which enable players in the motor vehicle industry to showcase their new line of vehicles and products to motorists and fans.

This year, the motorsport event that brings together owners of vintage, well-kept cars and motorcycles will mark the 49th edition.

The competitors get to parade their cars, pick-ups, SUVs and motorcycles, to be assessed by experienced judges.

