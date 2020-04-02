Now organisers forced to postpone Rhino Charge

By VICTOR OTIENO

This year’s Rhino Charge will take place on October 10 and not May 31 as earlier scheduled.

The postponement of the annual off-road motorsport competition has been occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped all sports activities around the globe.

The competition, which started in 1989, aims at raising funds to support the conservation activities of water towers in the country by Rhino Ark, which is a charitable trust.

In a statement on Thursday, Rhino Ark Board of Directors, together with Rhino Charge Committee pointed out the ban on public gatherings as the main reason that forced them to postpone the event.

"The necessity for social distancing and extensive global travel restrictions has disrupted our abilities to come together," Isaac Awuondo, the Chairman Rhino Ark Board of Directors and Don White, the Chairman Rhino Charge Committee, said in a joint statement.

“Many individuals and businesses we are working with as partners and rely upon as supporters are experiencing significantly the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic."

The organisers said they will continue to monitor how the pandemic evolves in the country and that a communication on whether the competition will proceed as planned will be made on August 1.

They noted that because of the negative impact the pandemic is having on the economy, the competition’s organisers will review its formation and will communicate in due course.