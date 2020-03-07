Nyahururu new front for VW Polos v Evo10s battle

By ABDUL SIDI

Only 15 cars have entered the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship that will be flagged off on Sunday from 8am in Nyahururu, but the competition will be anything but diminished.

All the top contenders have entered this Nyahururu Rally, no doubt, going for glory and the series points on offer.

The recent Guru Nanak Rally, involving 25 cars, was the first round of the series and was won by Carl Tundo in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Tundo is in Nyahururu seeking to build a winning streak in his speedy Evo10.

But ambitious Onkar Rai and his brother Tejveer Rai, driving VW Polos, are all set to race against the dominant Mitsubishi machines.

Baldev Chager in yet another Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 will also be in the mix.

Chager is the reigning National Rally Champion. The race cannot get anymore exciting.

The Nyahururu rally is run under the umbrella of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club.

Clerk of Course, Gareth Dawe, a renowned rally navigator-turned rally organiser, is confident that the event will run smoothly.

“The weather seems to be good. There had been a bit of rain but nothing to damage the roads. All roads are all weather with some fast flowing sections but also tight and twisty areas.

“There are also some hidden crocodiles so it’s imperative for all crews to keep it on the road,” said Dawe.

The rally stages will run around Nyahururu and Rumuruti. There will be three competitive stages of which two will be done twice.

The Ol Moisor (31.43km) and Sosian (33.93km) stages will be done twice while Aiyam stage which has been nominated as the Power Stage (19.32km) will be done once.

The rally headquarters is at Rumuruti. The motor race will cover a total distance of 308km of which 150km will be competitive.

STARTLIST

1. Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 2. Tejveer Rai/Gavin Laurence (VW Polo), 3. Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan Patrol), 4. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 5. Onkar Rai/Stuart Loudon (VW Polo), 6. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

7. Karan Patel/James Mwangi (Ford Fiesta), 8. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

9. Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 10. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

11. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Subaru Impreza), 12. Steve Mwangi/Denis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

13. McRae Kimathi/Evans Mwenda (Subaru Impreza), 14. Edward Maina/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza)