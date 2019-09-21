Rai sets fastest time in ‘Hill Climb’ contest in Naivasha

By ABDUL SIDI

Onkar Rai set the fastest stage time on all the three opening heats of the Chloride Exide Hill Climb competition on Saturday in Naivasha.

Rai, a past winner of the spectator event, recorded 2min.52.379secs in the first of the three heats on the uphill stage measuring approximately four kilometers.

Rai’s Volkswagen car is among other 32 different machines in the competition that also attracted buggies, bikes, and quads. Malewa Bay, situated on Moi North Lake road on the outskirts of Naivasha town, is hosting the two-day competition. The four-kilometre stretch of road has been graded to make sure competitors are able to achieve the highest speeds to try and set the quickest time on the uphill stretch.

Former motocross champion, Shivam Vinayak, was fastest on his bike, setting second quickest time of the day. Nanyuki-based Kunal Patel drove his Buggy to the fourth fastest time of the day.

The uphill stretch starts from the bottom of the hill that at an altitude of 1,900 meters to the top which is at 2,200 meters. Linda Hughes, once one of the leading female drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship, is lying in 15th place, driving a Buggy.

Sunday’s competition will see the final three heats with competitors trying to improve on what they scored yesterday.

The Hill Climb event, dubbed ‘Powerlast Hill Climb’, is organised by the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club and is sponsored by Chloride Exide.

Machines varying from ordinary rally cars to buggies and motorcycles will be seen in action, driven by some of the most renowned competitors in the local scene.