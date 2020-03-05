Onkar plotting to beat Chager, Tundo in KCB Nyahururu Rally

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Former Division Two Champion Onkar Singh Rai has predicted a tough Premier Class fight against him, Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager during the 2020 KCB KNRC season.

The KNRC trio will renew their rivalry during the KCB Nyahururu Rally in Rumuruti on Sunday.

“To beat Tundo and Chager in the stages is a good feeling because I know how fast they drive. Beating them in the power stage was a big bonus for me on Guru Nanak Rally,” said Onkar.

CONSISTENCY

He added: “We started off the season well but we will need consistency. To throw Chager off his crown and Tundo from the lead will be hard.”

Onkar will be going for a fourth straight title in the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club (RVMSC) - organised round in a VW Polo R5.

This will be Onkar’s first event with Scottish co-driver Stuart Loudon in the RVMSC round.

Loudon, who first navigated Onkar last year, is back for the competitive 2020 KNRC season.

Besides bagging three bonus points for winning the power stage during the Guru Nanak Rally, Onkar finished third behind winner Tundo and Chager.

Onkar, who registered back to back wins on his home events between 2017 and 2019, has vowed to give defending champion Chager and series leader Tundo a run for their money this season.

Meanwhile, preparations for the event are almost complete according to KMSF General Manager Mwaura Njuguna.

The event will be flagged off at the KCB Nyahururu Branch. Scrutineering will take place on Saturday at Panari Hotel in Nyahururu.

Prize giving and service park will done at Ol’ Maisor Ranch in Rumuruti where spectators will watch the action on the designated spectator stage.

The venue will also host the Rally HQ. Rally action will revolve around Rumuruti area.

KNRC STANDINGS AS AT KNRC1-GURU NANAK

GROUP N

1. Jasmeet Chana 30

2. Evans Kavisi 24

3. Steve Mwangi 21

DIVISION 1

1. Nikhil Sachania 30

2. Steve Mwangi 24

DIVISION 2

1. Evand Kavisi 30

2. Daren Miranda 24

2WD

1 Daren Miranda 30

SPV

1. Ian Duncan 30