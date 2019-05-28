By ABDUL SIDI

Organisers of this year’s Safari Rally — which runs from July 5 to 8 — have restricted the competition’s entry to 60 cars only.

This number may look tight compared with the large number of local drivers said to be looking forward to competing in the FIA World Rally Championship “Candidate Event.”

The rally will also count towards the 2019 African Rally Championships (ARC) series.

The starting order will be determined by the ARC seeding system based on special stage times and in every country where the ARC is held, the locally top seeded driver will start first where appropriate.

A further rotation of the top four drivers registered for the championship may be implemented where appropriate.

Live television coverage

The start order for subsequent legs shall be based on the classification at the finish of the final special stage of the previous leg excluding any super special stage if run at the end of the leg.

For the purpose of enhancing live television coverage, the championship promoter may request the running order of the cars to be changed at the end of a leg.

All cars will start at three-minute intervals and restart after retirement on Day One is permitted and start positions for Day Two will be determined by the clerk of course, subject to re-scrutineering from the technical delegate.

This is only applicable to ARC entries.

There will be several classes open for those wishing to contest the rally. rally cars homologated by Motorsport South Africa are allowed to run and score points in the FIA African Rally Championship.Historic rally cars built before December 31, 1985, complying with FIA and the technical section of the supplementary regulations of the Classic Rally of South Africa, are eligible in the FIA African Rally Championship.

Historic rally cars must have a valid FIA Historic Technical Passport or Motorsport South Africa Historical Technical Passport.

Vehicles with expired homologation or non-homologated cars, FIA recently extended homologation of some expired vehicles, but the competitors had modified the vehicles and can’t comply.

KMSF has allowed these vehicles to run as national cars.

Supplementary Class (S):

Production vehicles and touring vehicles (former FIA Group A8) run in total conformity with their FIA homologation papers but with turbo restrictors as currently valid in Group N (33 mm restrictors).

Specially Prepared Vehicles Class (SPV):

a) Any vehicle not in its original production form in respect to body and engine.