Organisers upbeat as crews gear up for Safari Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Organisers are putting final preparations for the 2019 Safari Rally which will be flagged off at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

The Safari Rally, which will be held as a candidate event for the World Rally Championship, will cover a total of 796.86 kilometres, 262.93km of which will be competitive.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Sports, led by PS Karimi Kaberia, were at the WRC Safari Rally Project Center in Kasarani to check the first stage.

Kaberia, under the guidance of rally driver Robert Gow, had a feel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 rally car at Kasarani, and afterwards said he was impressed with the work done so far.

“The Government has put in a big effort, funds, security and support to make sure this year’s Safari Rally is run properly,” Kaberia said at Kasarani on Monday.

“We are determined to make sure Kenya gets the WRC status for the 2020 season,” he added.

Related Stories KCB to pump Sh50m into Safari Rally

The Kasarani Super Stage will be the centre point of the competition that will rev off on Friday at 11am. Safari Rally WRC Project CEO Phineas Kimathi thanked the government and his team of officials for the good work.

“We have done all that is possible with the help of the government. A team of FIA officials is already assessing this year’s route. We thank FIA for the big support,” said Kimathi.

Kimathi added: “Two cars will race alongside each other in a circuit at Kasarani on the opening day.

Cars will then head to the 13km stage after the Super Stage on their way to Naivasha.”