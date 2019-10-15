Nanyuki's Kunal Patel celebrated his maiden championship victory in the Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class after winning the last round.

By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Sahib Omar and Kunal Patel were crowed the 2019 champions as the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship ended at Mombasa Cement factory racetrack in Kilifi County on Sunday.

Despite failing to take part in the last heat, Omar retained the 4WD Turbo title after a bruising battle with eventual class winner and Coast Rally Champion Nashad Kara. A finish was all Omar needed to win the title.

COMPELLED

He had accumulated an unassailable lead in class going into the last round. He was, however, compelled to run the season ender to meet the 80 per cent threshold needed for championship success.

“The track was wet in the first two heats but conditions improved as the race continued. In the third heat, we suffered a miss and decided not to risk; so we skipped the last heat. It feels good to retain the title. Next year, I will try to do a few KNRCs,” said Omar.

Nanyuki's Kunal Patel celebrated his maiden championship victory in the Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class after winning the last round.

Related Stories Sarry faces stiff opposition in KCB Autocross 10

Advertisement

Patel had his campaign sewn up when his closest challenger Shalien Mughal retired in the first heat.

Mughal, who trailed Patel by a seven-point margin going into the last round, was hoping the latter finishes outside the podium.

SLIPPERY

The first two heats saw drivers tackle a wet and slippery track as a result of the early morning rains. Patel was excited after securing his career best performance.

"It's was quite a great outing in the coast and a good feeling to win the championship. It was quite an anti-climax after Mughal failed to finish the race. I was expecting a good fight from him. Next year, we will upgrade the buggy and tackle selected races as we weigh options of acquiring a better car,” Patel said.

Amit Vaja of Mombasa won the Open Class while Illiyun Mughal won Bambino Class to settle for second position on the championship's final log.

The Autocross series has been to Mai Mau Majuu, Nanyuki, Eldoret, Kasarani and Jamhuri Park.

The 2019 champions

4WDT: Sahib Omar (Ray Racing)

Bambino: Yuvraj Rajput (Team Decko)

Open: Imran Hakada (Izmir Racing)

2WD NT: Zameer Verjee (Studio A To Z Racing')

2WD T: Kunal Patel (Juttsons Nanyuki)

Quad: Wayne Fernandes (Team Decko)

Pee Wee: Tsorav Soni

KCB Autocross 10 Results

4WD Turbo class

Naushad Kara (Subaru) 10.05minutes

Ali Mirza (Evo7) 10.35

Sahib Omar (Subaru) 10.53

Ken Nteere (Subaru) 10.55

2WD Turbo Class

Kunal Patel 10.50

Shaz Esmail 11.22

Inderjeet Puee 11.59

Azaad Manji 12.23.l

A Puee 14.01

Zubair Nanji 14.10

Shalien Mughal DNF

Imran Hakada DNF

Open Class

Amit Vaja 11.40

2WD NT Class

Noor Rehman 10.55

Yusuf Pasta 11.36.00

Sahir Mughal DNF

KCB NATIONAL AUTOCROSS FINAL STANDINGS (TOP 3)

4WD Turbo Class

1. Sahib Omar 159

2. Ken Nteere 98

3. Michael Maina 75

Quad Class

1. Wayne Fernandes 160

2. Akbar Khan 20

2WD Non Turbo Class

1. Zameer Verjee 190

2. Sarry Mughal 155

3. Rajveer Thethy 76

2WD Turbo Class

1. Kunal Patel 193

2. Shalien Mughal 164

3. Shaz Esmail 133

Bambino Class

1. Yuvraj Rajput 171

2. Illiyun Mughal 153

3. Tsevi Soni 122

Pee Wee Class

1. Tsorav Soni 164

2. Kiana Rajput 34

Open Class

1. Imran Hakada 177

2. Kirit Rajput 122