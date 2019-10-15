Omar, Patel crowned as Kenya National Autocross season ends
Tuesday October 15 2019
Sahib Omar and Kunal Patel were crowed the 2019 champions as the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship ended at Mombasa Cement factory racetrack in Kilifi County on Sunday.
Despite failing to take part in the last heat, Omar retained the 4WD Turbo title after a bruising battle with eventual class winner and Coast Rally Champion Nashad Kara. A finish was all Omar needed to win the title.
COMPELLED
He had accumulated an unassailable lead in class going into the last round. He was, however, compelled to run the season ender to meet the 80 per cent threshold needed for championship success.
“The track was wet in the first two heats but conditions improved as the race continued. In the third heat, we suffered a miss and decided not to risk; so we skipped the last heat. It feels good to retain the title. Next year, I will try to do a few KNRCs,” said Omar.
Nanyuki's Kunal Patel celebrated his maiden championship victory in the Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class after winning the last round.
Patel had his campaign sewn up when his closest challenger Shalien Mughal retired in the first heat.
Mughal, who trailed Patel by a seven-point margin going into the last round, was hoping the latter finishes outside the podium.
SLIPPERY
The first two heats saw drivers tackle a wet and slippery track as a result of the early morning rains. Patel was excited after securing his career best performance.
"It's was quite a great outing in the coast and a good feeling to win the championship. It was quite an anti-climax after Mughal failed to finish the race. I was expecting a good fight from him. Next year, we will upgrade the buggy and tackle selected races as we weigh options of acquiring a better car,” Patel said.
Amit Vaja of Mombasa won the Open Class while Illiyun Mughal won Bambino Class to settle for second position on the championship's final log.
The Autocross series has been to Mai Mau Majuu, Nanyuki, Eldoret, Kasarani and Jamhuri Park.
The 2019 champions
4WDT: Sahib Omar (Ray Racing)
Bambino: Yuvraj Rajput (Team Decko)
Open: Imran Hakada (Izmir Racing)
2WD NT: Zameer Verjee (Studio A To Z Racing')
2WD T: Kunal Patel (Juttsons Nanyuki)
Quad: Wayne Fernandes (Team Decko)
Pee Wee: Tsorav Soni
KCB Autocross 10 Results
4WD Turbo class
Naushad Kara (Subaru) 10.05minutes
Ali Mirza (Evo7) 10.35
Sahib Omar (Subaru) 10.53
Ken Nteere (Subaru) 10.55
2WD Turbo Class
Kunal Patel 10.50
Shaz Esmail 11.22
Inderjeet Puee 11.59
Azaad Manji 12.23.l
A Puee 14.01
Zubair Nanji 14.10
Shalien Mughal DNF
Imran Hakada DNF
Open Class
Amit Vaja 11.40
2WD NT Class
Noor Rehman 10.55
Yusuf Pasta 11.36.00
Sahir Mughal DNF
KCB NATIONAL AUTOCROSS FINAL STANDINGS (TOP 3)
4WD Turbo Class
1. Sahib Omar 159
2. Ken Nteere 98
3. Michael Maina 75
Quad Class
1. Wayne Fernandes 160
2. Akbar Khan 20
2WD Non Turbo Class
1. Zameer Verjee 190
2. Sarry Mughal 155
3. Rajveer Thethy 76
2WD Turbo Class
1. Kunal Patel 193
2. Shalien Mughal 164
3. Shaz Esmail 133
Bambino Class
1. Yuvraj Rajput 171
2. Illiyun Mughal 153
3. Tsevi Soni 122
Pee Wee Class
1. Tsorav Soni 164
2. Kiana Rajput 34
Open Class
1. Imran Hakada 177
2. Kirit Rajput 122
3. Shalien Mughal 51.