Peterhansel snatches 10-second win in Dakar 11th stage

HARADH, SAUDI ARABIA

Stephane Peterhansel snatched a dramatic 11th stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday when he pipped Nasser Al-Attiyah to the line by just 10 seconds.

Frenchman Peterhansel won his fourth stage of this year's race in his mini ahead of Toyota's Al-Attiyah in Haradh, and finished more than eight minutes ahead of overall leader Carlos Sainz.

Sainz remains 10 minutes 23 seconds ahead of Peterhansel, who is third in the overall standings going into Friday's final 374-kilometre stage between Haradh and Qiddiya, and the Spaniard is still on course for his third Dakar victory.